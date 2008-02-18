Saltigo Outlines Expansion Plans

Saltigo, the fine chemicals subsidiary of Lanxess, is investing roughly $75 million this year and next to boost the efficiency of its division that supplies the pharmaceutical industry. Pharma accounts for about a quarter of Saltigo's sales; specialty fine chemicals are another quarter, and agrochemicals make up the balance. Last week, Saltigo Managing Director Wolfgang Schmitz opened a $15 million plant in Leverkusen, Germany, fitted to current Good Manufacturing Practice standards and dedicated to the pharma sector. The project effectively recycles a plant built in 1970 that produced dyestuffs from 1970 to 1997 and the drug active ingredient quinolone from 1999 to 2005.
