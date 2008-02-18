Francisco Ayala's point about the National Academy of Sciences booklet "Science, Evolution and Creationism" (C&EN, Jan. 21, page 44), that there is no contradiction between evolution and religious faith, is valid. Too many scientists claim that evolution has occurred without any consideration of religious faith. Conversely, too many theologians deny evolution as fact.
I believe that those scientists and those theologians must get together to find common ground. For more detail about the melding of science and theology, everyone should read the book by Francis S. Collins, "The Language of God."
Collins was head of the Human Genome Project and believes in "theistic evolution." He says that theistic evolution has been the dominant thought of biologists such as Asa Gray, Darwin's chief advocate, and Theodocius Dobhanzky, the "20th-century architect of evolutionary thinking." Pope John Paul II also espoused the same view.
Clifton Bennett
Zillah, Wash.
