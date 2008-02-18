Two Polyester Resin Makers Target India

Two makers of unsaturated polyester resins plan to establish roots in India. Reichhold has started construction of a plant in Ranjangoan, in the Pune district of Maharashtra state, that it expects to complete in September. The firm says it is responding to growing demand from Indian customers. Ashland plans to buy 25 acres in the chemical industrial zone of Jhagadia, Gujarat, where it expects to build its first wholly owned facility in the country. The plant will make resins for the composites and metal-casting industries.
