Environment

Young Scientist Awards Nominations Due March 1

Recipients are honored for contributions of major significance to chemistry

February 18, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 7
The New York Academy of Sciences is seeking nominations for its Blavatnik Awards for Young Scientists. These awards have been created to celebrate the excellence of the most noteworthy and innovative young scientists from New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. The awards will recognize accomplishments in the sciences and engineering by providing up to $25,000 in unrestricted funds. They have been made possible thanks to the generosity of the Blavatnik Charitable Trust. The call for nominations will close March 1. The awards will be distributed in the following categories:

Faculty. Awards will be made for original research conducted as an academic faculty member at an institution in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut. Preliminary, doctoral, or postdoctoral work does not qualify. There will be three awards at $25,000 and five finalists at $10,000. Nominations may be submitted by an institution, department, or individual on behalf of a nominee or personally by a nominee.

Postdoctoral. Awards will be made for research completed as a postdoctoral scholar in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut. Only work completed after the granting of a Ph.D. or equivalent degree is eligible. There will be two awards at $15,000 and three finalists at $5,000. Nominations must be submitted by the dean of the institution. No self-nominations will be accepted in these categories.

For more information, contact Blavatnik Awards for Young Scientists at (212) 298-8626, fax (212) 298-3622, e-mail: awards@nyas.org., or visit the website: www.nyas.org/blavatnikawards.

