Bayer Gets Korean Imaging Technology

Bayer Schering Pharma has licensed worldwide rights to a novel fluorine-18 radiolabeling technology from FutureChem, part of South Korea's Asan Medical Center. Bayer says the technology can be used to label target-specific tracers for positron emission tomography and other molecular imaging techniques. FutureChem's labeling process includes a nucleophilic substitution reaction that, according to Bayer, results in yields 5 to 50 times larger than those achieved with existing technologies.
