Side Effects
Pharmaceuticals have been finding their way into our environment for a long time, but just what are they doing there?
February 25, 2008 Cover
Volume 86, Issue 8
Pharmaceuticals have been finding their way into our environment for a long time, but just what are they doing there?
Credit:
Pharmaceuticals have been finding their way into our environment for a long time, but just what are they doing there?
Need for tougher combustible dust controls is likely to be examined in light of deadly blast
Fantastic chemistry is never far away, especially when you're in the dentist's chair
New explanation for hydrocarbon stability invokes 'protobranching'
Technology and Business news for the laboratory world
Kemira's new shape will help it weather challenges of 2008, executives predict