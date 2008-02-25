Advertisement

8608cov_ppcpcxd.jpg
8608cov_ppcpcxd.jpg
February 25, 2008 Cover

Volume 86, Issue 8

Pharmaceuticals have been finding their way into our environment for a long time, but just what are they doing there?

Credit:

Volume 86 | Issue 8
Environment

Side Effects

Pharmaceuticals have been finding their way into our environment for a long time, but just what are they doing there?

Plant Blast Rekindles Dust Debate

Need for tougher combustible dust controls is likely to be examined in light of deadly blast

Teething Lessons

Fantastic chemistry is never far away, especially when you're in the dentist's chair

  • Physical Chemistry

    Mysterious Attraction

    New explanation for hydrocarbon stability invokes 'protobranching'

  • Environment

    Inside Instrumentation

    Technology and Business news for the laboratory world

  • Business

    A Revamped Kemira

    Kemira's new shape will help it weather challenges of 2008, executives predict

Science Concentrates

image name
Analytical Chemistry

Superslippery Surfaces

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

School Buzzers, Fingerprinting Diamonds

 

