Chemizon Backs Korean R&D Start-up

The South Korean drug discovery services firm Chemizon will support a commercial spin-off from the Korean Research Institute of Bioscience & Biotechnology, the country's largest government-funded biology research institute. Chemizon will invest in the new venture, build its management capabilities, and assist it in turning its discoveries into small-molecule drugs. "KRIBB is one of the top technology innovators in Korea and brings a lot of 'targets' to the table," says Ramesh Subramanian, Chemizon's vice president of business development.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter