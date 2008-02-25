Chemophilately and perkin

I enjoyed the article on chemophilately and agree with the comment that it is long overdue to have a stamp to commemorate William H. Perkin (C&EN, Dec. 17, 2007, page 29). However, it could be claimed that there has already been one to implicitly acknowledge his contribution to chemistry. The penny stamp in Great Britain from 1881 to 1901 was printed on paper dyed with Perkin's mauveine, the first synthetic dye. Perhaps I should declare my interest in the topic as I write this about half a mile from where Perkin discovered mauveine.
Gerry Moss
London
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter