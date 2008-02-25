Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Desulfurizing Heavy Oils

Study identifies unexpected culprits that inhibit catalytic cleanup

by Mitch Jacoby
February 25, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

New findings could open the way to low-sulfur gasoline from low-quality, sulfur-rich petroleum feedstocks.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: iStock
Credit: iStock

SUCCESS IN applying today's sulfur-removal methods to heavy crude oil depends primarily on the oil's concentration of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, not on the nature of the oil's sulfurous molecules, according to a study conducted at ConocoPhillips (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es0720309). That observation, which contradicts conventional wisdom in fuel processing, deepens understanding of desulfurization chemistry and may open the valve to using alternative feedstocks to produce low-sulfur transportation fuels.

To reduce the sulfur content of gasoline and diesel fuels to the low parts-per-million level, as mandated in several countries to decrease harmful pollutants, oil manufacturers routinely use cleanup technologies such as hydrodesulfurization. In that process, sulfur compounds in fuels react with hydrogen in the presence of Co-Mo- or Ni-Mo-based catalysts to produce volatile H2S, which is removed from the feed material.

Years of investigations have shown that the effectiveness of such desulfurization methods in treating light crude oils is limited by the reactivity of hard-to-remove sulfur compounds such as dibenzothiophenes. As a result, scientists focus on the structures and other properties of those compounds to optimize sulfur-removal catalysts and processes. But as high-quality feedstocks are gradually depleted, fuel suppliers are turning to heavier crude oils. Thus far, those oils, which are complex mixtures that are difficult to analyze, aren't yielding to desulfurization-optimizing methods.

"We all assumed that the conventional wisdom in light oils would apply to heavy oils. But it doesn't work that way," says Tushar V. Choudhary, who conducted the study with Stephen Parrott and Byron Johnson at ConocoPhillips.

On the basis of newly developed analytical methods, pilot-scale hydrotreating tests, and kinetics investigations of several heavy oils, the ConocoPhillips researchers conclude that three-ringed and larger polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, such as anthracene, reduce the effectiveness of heavy-oil desulfurization by blocking the access of sulfur compounds to catalysts' active sites.

"Now that they found the culprits, researchers can begin designing new catalysts or conditions to eliminate them," says Daniel E. Resasco, a catalysis specialist at the University of Oklahoma, Norman.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Photocatalyst converts fatty acids to diesel and jet-fuel molecules selectively
Watching vanadium catalysts dehydrogenate propane
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New approach plucks more sulfur from diesel fuel

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE