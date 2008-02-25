Dow Corning Boosts Silicon For Chips

Dow Corning will more than double capacity for a silicon polymer used to produce a new bilayer photoresist for semiconductor manufacturing. Dow Corning jointly developed the resist with Japanese photoresist maker TOK. In December, the companies announced that it is being used by a leading memory chip manufacturer in a 193-nm lithography process. Jeff Bremmer, global market manager for Dow Corning's silicon lithography solutions unit, says the expansion will make the resist available to a broader group of chip makers.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter