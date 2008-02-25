Guangzhou Evicts Polluting Plants

Guangzhou, China's third-largest city, will force 119 manufacturing operations, including 48 chemical plants, to move out by 2010. Between 2010 and 2015, the city plans to evict another 160 companies, 59 of them chemical firms. According to the state media, the firms ordered to move have either violated national or local environmental protection standards or "seriously affected people's living conditions" with waste emissions or loud noise. The companies, 53 of which are state-owned, will be relocated to nearby industrial parks with the help of a $28 million government subsidy.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter