Magazine Ad Features Edible Film

Readers of the Feb. 18 issue of People magazine are able to sample Welch's grape juice by tasting a full-page ad. One step beyond scratch-and-sniff, the peel-and-taste technology uses an edible film similar to those used in breath strips. First Flavor of Bala Cynwyd, Pa., custom develops hydrocolloid films, made from hydrolyzed cellulose gum and flavors and sweeteners, to capture the flavor of food or flavored medicines for use in advertising.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter