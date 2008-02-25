NAE Lays Out Grand Challenges

The National Academy of Engineering has announced a set of grand challenges for engineering in the 21st century. The 14 challenges were developed by a diverse committee of experts with input from engineers and scientists worldwide. With the goal of identifying what needs to be done to help people and the planet thrive, the challenges fall into four major areas: sustainability, health, reducing vulnerability, and the joy of living. "Meeting these challenges would be game-changing," NAE President Charles M. Vest says, adding that "success with any one of them could dramatically improve life for everyone." Among the specific challenges are making solar energy affordable, providing energy from fusion, developing carbon sequestration methods, providing clean water, and engineering better medicines. To view a complete list of challenges, visit www.engineeringchallenges.org.
