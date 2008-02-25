NPIL, Lilly Form Another R&D Pact

Mumbai-based Nicholas Piramal India Ltd. and Eli Lilly & Co. have reached a second drug discovery agreement. NPIL and Lilly will separately conduct early clinical development on different drug candidates directed at the same biological target. NPIL stands to gain as much as $110 million in milestones and royalties if the program is successful. Last year, NPIL licensed a Lilly compound in order to conduct preclinical and clinical studies.
