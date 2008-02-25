Pfizer Will Acquire Biotech Encysive

Pfizer has agreed to acquire Encysive Pharmaceuticals, a publicly held biopharmaceutical company whose product for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) was approved in Europe but has failed to clear U.S. regulators. Pfizer will pay about $195 million for the Houston-based company. Upon completion of the deal, it plans to conduct a Phase III clinical trial to support approval in the U.S. Pfizer already markets Revatio, a PAH treatment discovered in its own labs.
