Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Rubber Heals Itself

Small molecules yield self-mending property

by Rachel A. Petkewich
February 25, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Credit: Jean-François Tremblay & Ludwik Leibler, CNRS/ESPCI

SEVER, UNITE, STRETCH, and repeat. That's what you can do with a new class of materials called self-healing rubber (Nature 2008, 451, 977).

Chemistry professor Ludwik Leibler and colleagues at the Paris-based Industrial Physics & Chemistry Higher Educational Institution have created small-molecule-based supramolecular network materials with rubberlike properties that can repair themselves at room temperature. Rubber elasticity is traditionally a property of macromolecules, as small-molecule assemblies are generally too crystalline to bend. And although self-healing materials have been made before, they usually require heat to repair cracks and breaks.

The new small molecules—which are made from fatty acids and a combination of one, two, or three different amide groups—hydrogen-bond to one another to form the supramolecular networks. Small molecules that assemble in a network and undergo reversible cross-linking can behave like rubber, Leibler says. "The self-mending property is possible thanks to the presence of a long-lived and large excess of nonlinked, open hydrogen bonds on the fractured surfaces," he explains. The pieces must be physically placed together to mend.

Self-healing supramolecular networks assemble from fatty acid-based small molecules

Building Blocks
Self-healing supramolecular networks assemble from fatty acid-based small molecules containing combinations of three amides-amidoethyl imidazolidone (top left), di(amidoethyl) urea (top right), and diamidotetraethyl triurea.

Leibler says the new materials are not adhesives, because only cut or broken surfaces attach. The surfaces can self-heal if they have been apart less than one week at room temperature, or thermal equilibrium will prevent hydrogen bonding.

From a chemistry point of view, using fatty acid derivatives to build multifunctional materials and new functional groups able to associate via multiple hydrogen bonds clearly opens a new avenue for product development, Leibler says.

Polymer chemist Krzysztof Matyjaszewski of Carnegie Mellon University commends the researchers' use of a simple and renewable resource—vegetable oil—as a source of fatty acids. He says previous self-healing material systems have generally relied on complex chemistry and processing.

Arkema, a French chemical maker, is planning to develop commercial products based on the new supramolecular chemical technology.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Visible light switches on organocatalyzed polymerization
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Polymerization Minus The Metal
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Toughening Up Elastomers

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE