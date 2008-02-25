Singapore Water Plan Gets Japanese Help

Mitsubishi Rayon and Nitto Denko will supply membrane bioreactor technology provided by their U.S.-based venture, Kathyd Technology, to Singapore's national water agency. The technology will be used in a large-scale reverse-osmosis process to turn sewage into drinking water. Additionally, the two Japanese firms will cooperate with the water agency to develop cheaper ways to operate the membrane separation systems. Singapore opened its first large-scale plant that turns sewage into potable water in 2002.
