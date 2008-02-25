Toray Expands Its Carbon Fiber Output

Toray Industries is spending $148 million to boost its carbon fiber capacity in Ehime, Japan, by 1,000 metric tons per year. The move will enable the company, the world's largest producer of carbon fiber, to better cope with surging demand from the two major aircraft manufacturers, Airbus and Boeing. Scheduled to open in July 2009, the new production line will provide fiber for "secondary structural elements" such as rotor blades, flaps, and spoilers. After the expansion, Toray's global capacity will reach 18,900 metric tons.
