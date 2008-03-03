Buck-Whitney Award Goes To Ting

Alice Ting, associate professor of chemistry at Massachusetts Institue of Technology, is the recipient of the 2007 Buck-Whitney Award of the ACS Eastern New York Section for her work on the development of chemical reporters and targeting methods using nanomaterials for live-cell imaging of protein function. She received the award during the section's February meeting at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
The Buck-Whitney Award honors two of the section's deceased members: Johannes S. Buck, former associate research director of the Sterling-Winthrop Research Institute, and Willis R. Whitney, the first director of General Electric Research Laboratory.
