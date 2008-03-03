Advertisement

8609cov1_cubelarge.jpg
8609cov1_cubelarge.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

March 3, 2008 Cover

Volume 86, Issue 9

Germany's prestigious research society sets up shop in Florida even as it faces criticism at home

Credit:

Volume 86 | Issue 9
Environment

Max Planck Society Moves Stateside

Germany's prestigious research society sets up shop in Florida even as it faces criticism at home

Employment & Salary Survey

In 2007, job market for chemists continued to improve and salary gains held at recent level of close to 5%

Nanotech Strategy

Prioritizing federal efforts for studying health and safety of nanomaterials evolves

  • Education

    'Breaking Bad'

    Novel TV show features chemist making crystal meth

  • Business

    Minding the Gaps

    Almac weaves its five divisions into a drug development services network

  • Policy

    Testing More Chemicals Faster

    Federal agencies collaborate on high-throughput toxicity studies to generate data for regulation

Science Concentrates

Biological Chemistry

More Than Just Pores

Ion channels can also act as enzymes and communication links

Business & Policy Concentrates

Newscripts

