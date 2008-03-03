Max Planck Society Moves Stateside
Germany's prestigious research society sets up shop in Florida even as it faces criticism at home
March 3, 2008 Cover
Volume 86, Issue 9
Germany's prestigious research society sets up shop in Florida even as it faces criticism at home
Credit:
Germany's prestigious research society sets up shop in Florida even as it faces criticism at home
In 2007, job market for chemists continued to improve and salary gains held at recent level of close to 5%
Prioritizing federal efforts for studying health and safety of nanomaterials evolves
Novel TV show features chemist making crystal meth
Almac weaves its five divisions into a drug development services network
Federal agencies collaborate on high-throughput toxicity studies to generate data for regulation