Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

California Fights For Emissions Standards

Legislators battle White House, EPA chief over state's plan

by Cheryl Hogue
March 3, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The Bush Administration and congressional Democrats are locked in a struggle over EPA's recent rejection of California's plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles.

Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.), who chairs the Senate Environment & Public Works Committee, has asked EPA Administrator Stephen L. Johnson to reverse his December 2007 decision against California's plan, which would have been the nation's first greenhouse gas control measure.

Johnson denied California's request to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from cars and trucks just hours after President George W. Bush signed an energy bill that increases the fuel economy standard for vehicles (C&EN, Dec. 24, 2007, page 8). Johnson said the new law trumped California's request by creating a national standard for vehicle emissions.

In January, California filed suit against EPA challenging Johnson's decision. Fifteen other states that are poised to adopt California's plan for controlling greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles are also plaintiffs in the suit.

Boxer last week released internal agency documents indicating that EPA staff experts argued in favor of allowing California to go forward with its plan, which automakers vigorously opposed. In January, she had released other documents indicating that EPA staff members stated that if Johnson denied California's request and the state filed a lawsuit, the agency is "likely to lose."

Johnson's move merely delays implementation of California's plan, Boxer said at a Feb. 26 press briefing. The three presidential frontrunners-Sens. Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.), John McCain (R-Ariz.), and Barack Obama (D-Ill.)-have indicated they will grant California's request if elected, Boxer stated.

"I'm asking you to reconsider," Boxer told Johnson at a Feb. 27 hearing before her committee. "Stop us from having to expend all this money on lawsuits for something you're going to be reversed on very, very quickly."

In addition, Boxer is hammering Johnson for not turning over EPA documents that could show whether the White House, the office of Vice President Dick Cheney, or other agencies influenced Johnson's consideration of the California plan.

Johnson has steadfastly said the decision to deny the state's request was his alone. At the hearing, he deflected questions from Democrats about whether the White House counseled him on the decision.

EPA has given Boxer's committee access to about 5,000 documents, some redacted, related to the decision on the California request, Johnson said. The agency hasn't supplied some of the requested documents because it is currently consulting with other parts of the Executive Branch on whether to release them, Johnson said.

Boxer said Congress would issue subpoenas for the documents if EPA is not forthcoming.

Rep. Henry Waxman (D-Calif.), the chairman of the House Committee on Oversight & Government Reform, may issue the subpoenas on the remaining documents, congressional aides indicated. Waxman is working in parallel with Boxer to probe Johnson's decision.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Legislators Ask White House To Drop EPA Chemical Rule
Bill To Stop CO2 Rules Goes To House Floor
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA Actions Under Fire

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE