Call For Nominations For 2008 Pauling Medal

Nominations are being accepted for the 2008 Linus Pauling Medal Award.
The award is presented annually by the ACS Oregon, Portland, and Puget Sound Sections to honor outstanding achievement in chemistry comparable to that of the award's namesake and first winner, Linus Pauling. The prize is a gold medal, which will be presented this fall during the 2008 Pauling Medal Award Symposium in Vancouver.
Nominations should consist of a concise curriculum vitae that includes significant publications and a list of honors and awards, along with a summary (400–1,000 words) of scientific achievements, including explanations that clearly outline the importance of the nominee's work. Letters seconding the nomination are encouraged.
Send seven copies of the nominating documents by April 1 to James R. Vyvyan, Pauling Medal Award Chair, Department of Chemistry, Western Washington University, 516 High St., Bellingham, WA 98225-9150. For more information, call Vyvyan at (360) 650-2883, or e-mail him at vyvyan@chem.wwu.edu.
