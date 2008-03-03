Call For Nominations For Geochemistry Medal

The ACS Division of Geochemistry is soliciting nominations for the Geochemistry Division Medal recognizing individuals who demonstrate outstanding accomplishment in any area of geochemistry. The award consists of a bronze medal and $2,000 and will be presented during the spring 2009 ACS national meeting in Salt Lake City.
Nominations should include a detailed description of the nominee's accomplishments and relevant citations. Two supporting letters are encouraged but not required. Nominators should confirm, prior to submission of the nomination, that the nominee is willing to be considered for the award. Nominees are considered for two award cycles.
Send nomination materials by June 1 to Frank J. Millero, GEOC Medal Committee Chair, University of Miami, 4600 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami, FL 33149. For more information, visit membership.acs.org/g/geoc.
