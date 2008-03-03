Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Chemical Technician Award goes To Smith

by Linda Wang
March 3, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Janet M. Smith, associate science and technology technologist at Dow Corning, is the 2008 winner of the National Chemical Technician Award.

Presented annually by the ACS Division of Chemical Technicians, the award is given to a chemical technician who has demonstrated an extremely high degree of professionalism. Judging criteria include technical skills, communication skills, safety, reliability, leadership, teamwork, publications, and professional and community involvement. It is sponsored by Eastman Chemical.

Smith's contributions include 21 patents, five peer-reviewed publications, and 20 internal publications. In addition, Smith has served on National Science Foundation grant review panels, chaired the Bay Area Dow Corning Employees Scholarship Fund, participated in the ACS Midland Local Section Project Literacy Program, and served on the Delta College Technology Advisory Committee. She served as chair of the Division of Chemical Technicians in 2006.

She will receive the award during the spring ACS national meeting in New Orleans in April.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE