Chemical Technician Award goes To Smith

Janet M. Smith, associate science and technology technologist at Dow Corning, is the 2008 winner of the National Chemical Technician Award.
Presented annually by the ACS Division of Chemical Technicians, the award is given to a chemical technician who has demonstrated an extremely high degree of professionalism. Judging criteria include technical skills, communication skills, safety, reliability, leadership, teamwork, publications, and professional and community involvement. It is sponsored by Eastman Chemical.
Smith's contributions include 21 patents, five peer-reviewed publications, and 20 internal publications. In addition, Smith has served on National Science Foundation grant review panels, chaired the Bay Area Dow Corning Employees Scholarship Fund, participated in the ACS Midland Local Section Project Literacy Program, and served on the Delta College Technology Advisory Committee. She served as chair of the Division of Chemical Technicians in 2006.
She will receive the award during the spring ACS national meeting in New Orleans in April.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter