Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Different Inside And Out

New route yields selectively functionalized porous materials

by Rachel Petkewich
March 3, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

A new strategy for establishing distinct chemical functionalities on the inside and outside of mesoporous silicon could advance design of sensors and drug delivery systems (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.200704784). Such a route would be useful, for example, for making a material with a drug stored inside its pores and an external coating of antibody that targets the site where the drug is to be delivered.

Researchers created a hydrophobic monolayer on the material's internal and external pore surfaces (black bars). Then both external (red) and internal (green) surfaces were selectively functionalized with two different moieties.

Functionalized
Researchers created a hydrophobic monolayer on the material's internal and external pore surfaces (black bars). Then both external (red) and internal (green) surfaces were selectively functionalized with two different moieties.

Mesoporous materials have pores that range in size from 2 to 50 nm, which is advantageous for applications that involve biomolecules. For the materials to perform some of their intended tasks, the internal and external surfaces of the pores must be modified with different groups. But current methods cannot reliably and distinctively functionalize internal and external surfaces.

Chemistry professor J. Justin Gooding at the University of New South Wales in Australia, and colleagues harnessed hydrophobicity to overcome these limitations. "We can couple completely different things to the inside and outside of a mesoporous material by using self-assembled monolayers on the surfaces," Gooding says. As a demonstration, the researchers immobilized ligands to promote cell adhesion on the exterior of a porous silicon crystal and then introduced different chemical groups on the internal pore walls.

The strategy required modifying both the internal and external surfaces of the pores to create a hydrophobic, succinimide ester-terminated monolayer via thermal hydrosilylation. Next, the researchers showed that the monolayer, aided by surface tension, prevents water from entering the pores. As a result, they could selectively derivatize the external surface with an aqueous solution of peptides. Finally, the researchers used an organic solvent to functionalize the inside of the pores with groups that resist proteins.

Gooding says their approach is not necessarily limited to silicon or mesoporous materials, but it would also apply to materials with pore sizes that are smaller (<2 nm) or larger (>50 nm).

Christopher C. Landry, a professor of chemistry at the University of Vermont, highlights the strategy's versatility for materials with various pore sizes but notes a limitation: At this point, the external surface must be modified by an aqueous solution, so groups that are water-insoluble cannot be added to the external surface.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Vapor-phase treatment customizes MOFs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Metal-Organic Networks﻿ Go Elastic
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gentle Exfoliation Yields Mof Membranes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE