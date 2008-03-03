Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Dow May Exit Some Businesses

Polymer operations with $2 billion in sales are being evaluated

by Michael McCoy
March 3, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Dow is shifting its focus from products to end markets such as footwear.
Credit: Shutterstock
Dow is shifting its focus from products to end markets such as footwear.

Dow Chemical is shifting several major polymer operations into a new business group where they will be evaluated as candidates for a joint venture with other companies or for outright sale.

The new group, called Dow Portfolio Optimization, will include Saran products, synthetic rubber, polycarbonate, plastic compounds, and specialty copolymers. Together, the operations have annual sales of close to $2 billion. Dow, which had almost $54 billion in sales last year, says it expects to add other businesses to the portfolio.

The group is being created at a time of transformation for Dow, the largest U.S. chemical maker. Late last year, the company announced plans to sell a 50% share in its commodity chemicals business to Kuwait's Petrochemical Industries Co. (PIC). Dow wants to use some or all of the $9.5 billion it will gain from that sale to acquire less cyclical companies or businesses.

In a research report released last week, Hassan I. Ahmed, an analyst with HSBC Securities, said Dow's likely acquisition targets are small- to mid-sized U.S. companies involved in markets such as coatings, fuel additives, catalysts, or water treatment. Examples of such firms include Albemarle, W.R. Grace, Valspar, and Nalco.

The new portfolio optimization group will be headed by longtime Dow executive George J. Biltz. Until recently, Biltz ran Dow's specialty plastics and elastomers unit, home of all of the operations now under evaluation.

Balaji B. Singh, president of the Houston-based consulting firm Chemical Market Resources, says Dow is rethinking the five operations as part of its shift in focus from products to markets. The first step in that shift was moving many of its commodities to the PIC venture. "Now they are taking another look at what they have and trying to make a better market-facing company," he says.

Although Dow says operations might be sold, Singh doesn't think that will happen in all cases. Pointing to Dow's new market-focused footwear business, he asks, "How can you run a footwear business without styrene-butadiene rubber?" But given the footwear industry's Asian center of gravity, he says, Dow might seek an Asian partner in synthetic rubber.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DuPont to sell Delrin acetal homopolymer unit to private equity firm
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Firms tag plastics businesses for sale
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Indorama snags Huntsman intermediates and surfactants businesses

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE