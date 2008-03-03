Dow Gives To Clean Water Project

In partnership with International Aid, a Christian relief and development agency, Dow Chemical will provide plastic resins required to manufacture 300,000 lightweight biosand filters to meet drinking and other household water needs in developing countries. Microorganisms suspended in a biolayer above the sand consume potentially problematic bacteria and pathogens, while the sand traps organic matter. An alternative to 300-lb concrete sand filters, the pitcher-shaped device can produce up to 47 L of clean water per hour.
