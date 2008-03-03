Dupont Executive To Take Nalco Helm

Water treatment service provider Nalco Holding has named J. Erik Fyrwald as its chairman, president, and CEO. Fyrwald headed DuPont's agriculture and nutrition division since 2003. Nalco's previous leader, one-time Union Carbide CEO William H. Joyce, retired in December 2007. At DuPont, Fyrwald's responsibilities will be assumed by Executive Vice President Thomas M. Connelly. In addition, Connelly will lead the integration of biotechnology across DuPont's businesses.
