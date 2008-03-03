Faced with an environment of limited funds and a growing number of grant applications, NIH has done a self-study of its peer review system. The yearlong effort, summarized in a report presented last month to the Advisory Committee to the Director (ACD), identified seven significant challenges facing the system and provided recommendations to address them. One of the challenges is finding ways to reduce the administrative burden of applicants, reviewers, and NIH staff. A way to address this challenge, the report says, is to provide unambiguous feedback to applicants, such as the establishment of a "not recommended for resubmission" decision option for reviewers. ACD must now decide to accept, reject, or refine the report before NIH moves forward with developing an implementation plan. More information about the agency's efforts is available online at enhancing-peer-review.nih.gov.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter