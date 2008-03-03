Fujifilm Focuses On Films For Displays

Fujifilm will spend about $61 million to build a plant to make the company's WV Film, which widens the angle at which liquid-crystal displays can be viewed. The facility will be built in Shizuoka, in southern Japan, and is expected to open in April 2009. Fujifilm is the LCD industry's dominant supplier of films made from highly purified cellulose triacetate. The firm also produces films used to make polarizers and color filters. In the past two years, LCD films have accounted for about 25% of Fujifilm's gross profits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter