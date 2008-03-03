Hunt Honored with Smith College Medal

ACS Immediate Past-President Catherine T. Hunt was among five women to receive the prestigious Smith College Medal. Established in 1962, the medal recognizes and honors Smith alumnae who "exemplify in their lives and work the true purpose of a liberal arts education." It was awarded last month at the school's Rally Day convocation.
Hunt, who is leader of technology partnerships at Rohm and Haas, was cited for her extraordinary professional achievements and outstanding service to her professional community. She also serves on the board of directors of the Council for Chemical Research, where she is active in drafting science and technology policy statements and advocating for funding for science research on Capitol Hill.
Her honors include representing the U.S. in the People-to-People Ambassador Program's Women in Science Delegation to Cuba in 2001. She was also recently named one of Pennsylvania's "50 Best Women in Business."
Other recipients of this year's medal were women's advocate Irene Cebula Baird, skeletal radiologist and Episcopal priest Anne Clayton Brower, authority on infant development Lella Gandini, and U.S. Rep. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.).
