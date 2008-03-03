Huntsman Eyes New Isocyanates Plant

Huntsman Corp. is mulling the construction of a new plant in Rozenburg, the Netherlands, to make the polyurethane raw material methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI). Pending results of a feasibility study, the new plant will open in 2011 with 400,000 metric tons per year of capacity. The company is also considering closing older European capacity when the new unit opens. Additionally, Huntsman plans to roll out new technologies for MDI and precursors, such as aniline and methylene dianiline, that increase yields and improve energy efficiency. The company estimates that the world market for MDI is expanding by up to 8% per year. In Asia, where the company is planning a plant in Caojing, China, demand is growing at more than 10% annually.
