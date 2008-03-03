Ineos Commits More To Scottish Site

Ineos Polyolefins will extend its polyolefins capabilities in Grangemouth, Scotland. In one project, the company will add random copolymer technology to one of its polypropylene units later this year. The project follows a 20% expansion, which raised polypropylene capacity to 285,000 metric tons. Ineos also intends to introduce swing capability to its linear low-density polyethylene plant in order to produce high-density polyethylene. Meanwhile, the European Commission has cleared Ineos' proposed acquisition of BP's acetates business. The deal includes 500,000 metric tons per year of vinyl acetate and ethyl acetate capacity in Saltend, northeast England, and an ethylene pipeline. Ineos says the buy allows it to optimize links between Saltend and Grangemouth.
