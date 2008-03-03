Robinson Chosen To Receive Herty Medal

Gregory H. Robinson, Franklin Professor of Chemistry at the University of Georgia, is the winner of the 2008 Charles Holmes Herty Medal. The award is given annually by the ACS Georgia Section to recognize the work and service of an outstanding chemist from the southeastern region of the U.S.
Robinson has made seminal contributions to the areas of main group and transition-metal chemistry that have forced chemists to reconsider traditional theories of molecular structure and bonding. He has also mentored countless students in the Southeast, particularly underrepresented minority students, and has served in advisory roles at ACS, the National Science Foundation, and the Ford Foundation.
Robinson will receive the award during the Georgia Section's Herty Awards Banquet in Atlanta on March 27. His talk is titled "Counterintuitive Chemistry: An Organometallic Excursion."
