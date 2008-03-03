Rohm And Haas, IBM Link For Electronics

Rohm and Haas has signed joint development agreements with IBM in two areas of semiconductor manufacturing. Under one pact, the firms will develop chemical mechanical planarization processes to make next-generation semiconductor wafers that feature 32-nm- and 22-nm-wide circuit lines. Rohm and Haas says it will target low-stress wafer polishing with new polishing pads and slurries. In the second deal, the companies will create new lithographic patterning materials for implanting ions during transistor fabrication.
