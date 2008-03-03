Rowlinson to receive Edelstein Award

Sir John S. Rowlinson, a fellow of Oxford University's Exeter College, has been selected to receive the 2008 Sidney M. Edelstein Award for Outstanding Achievement in the History of Chemistry.
The award is given by the ACS Division of the History of Chemistry (HIST). Rowlinson was chosen for "the breadth and quality of his research publications in the history of physical chemistry and his contributions over the last three decades to the development of the history of chemistry at the University of Oxford."
The Edelstein Award consists of an engraved plaque and a check for $3,500 and is supported by a gift from Ruth Edelstein Barish and family to HIST. The award is partially supported by the Chemical Heritage Foundation of Philadelphia and will be presented to Rowlinson at the fall ACS national meeting in Philadelphia in August.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter