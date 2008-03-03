Schoff Gets 2008 Tess Award; Call For Nominations

Clifford K. Schoff, formerly of PPG Industries and now a private consultant, is the winner of the 2008 Roy W. Tess Award in Coatings, sponsored by the ACS Division of Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering.
The $2,000 award recognizes outstanding individual achievements and noteworthy contributions to coatings science, technology, and engineering. Schoff is an expert in the area of coatings defects, electropaint-substrate interactions, paint flow and rheological measurements, mechanical properties, and cure of coatings. He will receive the award during the fall ACS national meeting in Philadelphia.
Nominations are being sought for the 2009 Roy W. Tess Award. Scientists from all sectors of industry, government, and academia are eligible to apply and should forward nominations to Theodore Provder, Tess Award Chairman, 26567 Bayfair Dr., Olmsted Falls, OH 44138. Upon receipt of names, Provder will provide a documentation form requesting information on the nominee regarding patents, publications, and overall qualifications.
Nominations are due on Sept. 1; any received after that date will be considered for the 2010 award. For more information, contact Provder at (440) 235-3680 or tprovder@cox.net.
