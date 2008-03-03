Singapore Is Getting Lanxess Rubber Plant

Lanxess has picked the chemical park on Jurong Island, Singapore, as the site for a previously announced $600 million butyl and halobutyl rubber plant. Planned to open in 2011, the plant will produce up to 100,000 metric tons of butyl rubber per year, making it the largest facility of its type in Asia, the company says. It will help bring the company's global butyl rubber capacity to 280,000 metric tons. Feedstock isobutene will be extracted from a C4 stream supplied by a nearby Shell Chemicals plant.
