Cabot Micro To Buy Taiwan's Epoch

Cabot Microelectronics has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Epoch Material, a Taiwanese manufacturer of chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries for the semiconductor industry, for $66 million. Epoch expects to have posted around $28 million in sales in 2008. Cabot Micro calls itself the world's leading supplier of CMP slurries, used to smooth silicon wafers. CEO William Noglows says Taiwan is the biggest market for his company's core CMP consumables business.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter