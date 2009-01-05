Advertisement

8701cover_cameracxd_opt.jpg
8701cover_cameracxd_opt.jpg
January 5, 2009 Cover

Volume 87, Issue 1

Each of us has a personal stake in the advancement of chemistry and letting others know the value of our science

Volume 87 | Issue 1
Policy

We're All In This Together

Each of us has a personal stake in the advancement of chemistry and letting others know the value of our science

Company Of The Year

Huntsman's struggle to get acquired puts it on top

Steven Chu To Lead Energy Department

DOE lab director, Nobel Prize winner expected to put climate change at top of department agenda

  • Biological Chemistry

    Science Academy Presidents Meet

  • Business

    A Strategy For Survival

    Arkema CEO Le Hénaff temporarily cuts production but keeps an eye on long-term opportunities

  • Environment

    Guarded Optimism

    ACC President and CEO Cal Dooley is confident industry can navigate altered political landscape

Science Concentrates

image name
Pharmaceuticals

A Science Academy Like No Other

Taiwan's Academia Sinica addresses challenges in an effort to attract best students, faculty

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Haber At The Oscars, 69-Molecule Answer

 

