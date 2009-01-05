We're All In This Together
Each of us has a personal stake in the advancement of chemistry and letting others know the value of our science
January 5, 2009 Cover
Volume 87, Issue 1
Each of us has a personal stake in the advancement of chemistry and letting others know the value of our science
Credit:
Each of us has a personal stake in the advancement of chemistry and letting others know the value of our science
DOE lab director, Nobel Prize winner expected to put climate change at top of department agenda
Arkema CEO Le Hénaff temporarily cuts production but keeps an eye on long-term opportunities
ACC President and CEO Cal Dooley is confident industry can navigate altered political landscape
Taiwan's Academia Sinica addresses challenges in an effort to attract best students, faculty