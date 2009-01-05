Eastman Enters Korean Acetate Tow Fiber Venture

Eastman Chemical has formed a joint venture with South Korea's SK Chemicals to construct a cellulose acetate tow fiber facility in Ulsan, South Korea. The acetate fiber is used to manufacture cigarette filters, a market with significant growth in Asia. Though SK will construct the facility, Eastman will operate it and retain an 80% ownership stake. The facility will come on-line in 2010 with an expected capacity of close to 30,000 metric tons per year.
