GSK Signs Aptamer Deal With Archemix

GlaxoSmithKline has linked with Archemix to develop aptamer therapeutics, or synthesized oligonucleotides, against seven targets related to inflammatory diseases. GSK is taking a $6.5 million stake in Archemix, which recently announced a merger with fellow Boston-area biotech firm NitroMed. Archemix also gains an additional $21 million upfront and could receive up to $200 million in milestone payments for each of the seven aptamer targets covered in the deal. The biotech firm will be tasked with developing the aptamer therapeutics through clinical proof-of-mechanism.
