K2 To Make Bleach At A Dow Site

K2 Pure Solutions plans to build and operate a bleach plant at Dow Chemical's Pittsburg, Calif., site to serve municipal water treatment customers in Northern California. In addition, K2 will build a second plant that makes chlorine and caustic soda for use by Dow via pipeline. The entire project is expected to cost $100 million and have annual capacity for 460 million lb of chlor-alkali products; initial bleach production is expected in the fourth quarter of 2010. K2 was formed to eliminate the need to transport chlorine for water purification.
