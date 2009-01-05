Lanxess Reins In New Projects

Hard on the heels of its decision to take an extended end-of-year break at 23 of its 45 facilities in Germany, Lanxess has decided to delay some new projects. The German firm will defer construction of a new butyl rubber plant in Singapore. Originally planned for January 2009, groundbreaking has been postponed until the fall of 2009, with completion expected in 2012. Additionally, Lanxess is postponing plans for capacity expansions in Leverkusen, Germany, and Antwerp, Belgium, and for moving its headquarters from Leverkusen to Cologne, Germany.
