Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Long-Sought Benzenelike Molecule Created

Aromaticity of organic-inorganic hybrid resembles benzene's

by Stu Borman
January 5, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

AN ELUSIVE organic-inorganic hybrid compound that is related to benzene electronically and structurally has been synthesized for the first time, making possible analysis of its properties.

The heterocyclic compound, 1,2-dihydro-1,2-azaborine, is isoelectronic with benzene—that is, it has the same number of valence electrons and the same atomic connectivity as benzene, although some of its atoms are different. Its synthesis could help improve scientists' understanding of heterocycle aromaticity and could lead to new molecules and materials for biomedical and materials science applications.

The quintessential aromatic organic compound benzene owes its superstability to its specific system of conjugated double bonds. Borazine, an inorganic boron-nitrogen compound that is isoelectronic with benzene, is also aromatic, but to a lesser extent.

For decades, chemists have been trying to synthesize 1,2-dihydro-1,2-azaborine, a carbon-boron-nitrogen compound with a structure that is intermediate between benzene and borazine. A number of 1,2-azaborines have been made, but the parent compound, 1,2-dihydro-1,2-azaborine, had eluded assembly.

Now, this synthesis has been achieved by synthetic organic-organometallic chemist Shih-Yuan Liu of the University of Oregon, Eugene; computational chemist David A. Dixon of the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa; and their coworkers (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.200805554).

Attempts to synthesize 1,2-dihydro-1,2-azaborine go back some 40 years to efforts by the late theoretical chemist Michael J. S. Dewar, who helped found the research area of nonbenzenoid aromaticity. Previous attempts by Dewar's group and others to create the compound by dehydrogenation required high temperatures that prevented it from forming, Liu notes. "We developed a synthetic strategy that avoided high temperatures," he says. "The key to our success was finding a suitable N-protecting group—tert-butyldimethylsilyl allyl amine—which was stable toward the acidic conditions required for assembly of the aromatic heterocycle yet could be readily removed after the B–H group had been installed."

Liu, Dixon, and coworkers find that the compound's aromaticity resembles benzene's in two ways. Not only is its aromatic stabilization energy of 21 kcal/mol intermediate between that of benzene (34 kcal/mol) and borazine (10 kcal/mol), but it also smells like benzene. The researchers detected the smell serendipitously when they were measuring the compound's infrared spectrum.

Organometallic chemist Arthur J. Ashe III of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, the modern pioneer of 1,2-azaborine synthesis, comments that "the imaginative synthesis of the parent compound can be regarded as the climax" of recent azaborine studies. "It allows this close relative of benzene to be studied in detail. The lack of perturbing substituents should allow focus on the intrinsic properties of the parent ring," Ashe says.

The work could aid the synthesis of boron-based pharmacophores, markers, and neutron-capture agents for biomedical use and boron-based optoelectronic and hydrogen-storage compounds for materials science applications.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Triphosphatetrahedrane opens the door to new p-block-based materials
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists construct a symmetrical nortricyclene
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Elusive Pyramidanes Synthesized

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE