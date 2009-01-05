Pierre Fabre, Forest Launch Collaboration

Pierre Fabre Medicament and Forest Laboratories will collaborate on the development and commercialization of F2695, a small-molecule treatment for depression. Forest will handle clinical development and commercialization of F2695 in the U.S. and Canada, and Pierre Fabre will fund all preclinical development and drug manufacturing worldwide. Forest will pay Pierre Fabre $75 million and make undisclosed milestone payments.
