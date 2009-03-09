2009 ACS National Award Winners

ACS NATIONAL AWARDS

This installment concludes C&EN's coverage of ACS national awards for 2009. A profile of M. Frederick Hawthorne, the Priestley Medalist, along with his Priestley Address will be in the March 23 issue. The awards banquet in Salt Lake City, at which all awards except for the Arthur C. Cope Award and Scholars will be presented, will be held in the Grand America Hotel Imperial Ballroom on Tuesday, March 24. It starts with a reception at 7:30 PM followed by dinner and the Priestley Address at 8:30 PM. Tickets are still available; they cost $130 each and may be purchased online at www.acs.org/saltlakecity. The 2009 Arthur C. Cope Scholar awardees will be honored at the 238th ACS national meeting in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 16–20.

Nominations are closed for the 2010 awards cycle; recipients will be announced shortly. ACS is soliciting nominations for 2011 national awards, which are due on Nov. 1, 2009. Forms for nominations and supporting information as well as a detailed description of ACS national awards are available online at www.acs.org/awards. Nominations of women and people from populations currently underrepresented in the sciences are encouraged.