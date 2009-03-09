The Dragon Still Roars

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8710cov_opencxd_opt.jpg
« Prev
Next »
8710cov_opencxd_opt.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

March 9, 2009 Cover

Volume 87, Issue 10

The global economic crisis has hurt Chinese exporters, but business is still humming in a wide range of sectors

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 87 | Issue 10
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Business

The Dragon Still Roars

The global economic crisis has hurt Chinese exporters, but business is still humming in a wide range of sectors

Chlorine Spill Offers Insights

Graniteville disaster could help cities prepare for widespread toxic exposure

Employment & Salary Survey

Salary gains and steady employment for chemists mark 2008 survey

  • Biological Chemistry

    Key Advance In DNA Sequencing With Nanopores

    High-quality detection takes the label-free, single-molecule technique closer to reality

  • Business

    Chemtura Battles To Stay Afloat

    New CEO struggles to raise cash before the firm runs out of time and money

  • Policy

    Revisiting Chemical Control Law

    Congress scrutinizes Toxic Substances Control Act with an eye toward reforming the statute

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Environment

Where Lab Waste Goes

Schools find that identification and communication are key to managing waste safely

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT