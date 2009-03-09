BMS Links With Japanese Firms

Bristol-Myers Squibb is collaborating with the Japanese companies Nissan Chemical Industries and Teijin Pharma to develop Nissan’s NTC-801 outside Japan. Teijin already has Japanese rights. A selective inhibitor of the acetylcholine-activated potassium ion channel, NTC-801 is currently in Phase I development in Japan for treating a form of arrhythmia. BMS will pay $40 million up front and potentially make milestone payments of up to $170 million.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter