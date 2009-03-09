Cephalon Makes an Offer For Arana

Cephalon has made a $207 million offer to acquire the 80% of Australia’s Arana Therapeutics that it does not already own. Arana develops antibody-based drugs to treat inflammatory diseases and cancer. Its lead candidate, a tumor necrosis factor alpha blocker, is in Phase II trials for both psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis. The company also receives royalties from Abbott Laboratories and Johnson & Johnson for technology licenses. Arana’s independent directors are recommending that shareholders accept the deal in the absence of a better proposal.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter